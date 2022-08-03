Georgia Trial Judge Tapped For Statewide Biz Court Bench

By Rosie Manins (August 3, 2022, 3:41 PM EDT) -- A northwest Georgia trial judge was appointed Wednesday as the sole judge on Georgia's statewide business court, following the unexpected resignation in late June of the court's founding judge. Judge William "Bill" G. Hamrick III of the Coweta Judicial Circuit was appointed by Gov. Brian Kemp to the Georgia State-wide Business Court to fill the vacancy created by the resignation of Judge Walter W. Davis. Judge Davis has stayed in the role pending his replacement and will step down once Judge Hamrick is confirmed by the state Legislature, which is likely to happen this fall. Kemp said in a statement he knows...

