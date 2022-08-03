Apple Urges Jury To Invalidate Pinn Inc.'s Earbud Patents

By Gina Kim (August 3, 2022, 10:19 PM EDT) -- Apple Inc.'s counsel urged a California federal jury during opening statements Wednesday to invalidate two Pinn Inc. wireless earbud patents the Silicon Valley giant is accused of infringing with its AirPods, arguing Pinn changed strategies to copy AirPods after its own product fizzled, writing new patent claims that differed from Pinn's original application. In opening statements on behalf of Apple, Christopher Marchese of Fish & Richardson PC contended that his client owes absolutely nothing to Pinn and its founder, Seung Jin "Sean" Kim, because it stole nothing. Apple's passionate team of engineers worked tirelessly for years to design AirPods as early...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS