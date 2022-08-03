Bracewell Brings Aboard Ex-EPA Senior Official In Houston

By Matt Perez (August 3, 2022, 3:44 PM EDT) -- Bracewell LLP announced Wednesday the hiring of a former senior official at the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency as an of counsel out of its Houston office. Steven D. Cook joins the firm after most recently serving three years — between 2018 and 2021 — as deputy assistant administrator for the Office of Land and Emergency Management with the EPA. "We are thrilled to welcome Steven to our Houston office and the Texas environmental team," Bracewell managing partner Gregory M. Bopp said in a statement. "Steven has a wealth of experience in the environmental arena that will add to our ability to...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS