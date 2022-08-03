Canada Slams US Interpretation Of USMCA Auto Origin Rule

By Rae Ann Varona (August 3, 2022, 7:58 PM EDT) -- Canada slammed the United States for going against an allegedly shared interpretation of the automotive rules of origin set out in their free trade agreement with Mexico, saying the United States' reinterpretation damages and threatens the North American automotive market. The Canadian Trade Law Bureau said that Canada, Mexico and the U.S. had already agreed to clear rules and a common interpretation of the rules and how they'd operate, making the dispute with the U.S. "frankly unexpected." "Up until entry into force, the United States concurred with the approach that Mexico and Canada advocate, and stated as much, explicitly, in writing,"...

