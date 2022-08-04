Judge OKs Currency Exchange That Tanked JV's Award Bid

By Alyssa Aquino (August 4, 2022, 5:27 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Court of Federal Claims has upheld a $6.3 million security deal for the U.S. Embassy in Eswatini, rejecting claims that an official wrongly relied on the protester's perfunctory currency conversions, instead of doing the math himself, to award the contract to another firm. Court of Federal Claims Judge Stephen Schwartz acknowledged that had a U.S. Department of State official evaluated the Virginia-based CGS-SSG joint venture's bid based on the figures it provided in the local currency, Swazi lilangeni, or SZL, the firm's bid would have been lower than that of its sole rival. But while the contracting officer had...

