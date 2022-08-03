Calif. Pot Cos. Settle Application Suit With Pasadena

By Sam Reisman (August 3, 2022, 7:04 PM EDT) -- Two California cannabis companies and the city of Pasadena have settled their lawsuit over the city's administration of its recreational marijuana licensing process, according to a joint stipulation entered in Los Angeles state court. According to the filing Tuesday, Pasadena and cannabis companies Harvest of Pasadena, a party of interest in the case, and SweetFlower, the business that brought the suit, reached their settlement on July 28. Lisa Derderian, a spokesperson for the city manager of Pasadena, told Law360 on Wednesday that "the parties involved thought it was more important to work together and settle the lawsuit for the benefit of everyone."...

