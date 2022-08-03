European Funders Bet On ESG Class Litigation

By Marialuisa Taddia (August 3, 2022, 8:45 PM BST) -- European litigation funders are seeing big investment opportunities to back claims over buzzy environmental, social and governance issues, an expanding category of legal disputes which they think can yield solid returns by supporting everyone from disgruntled shareholders to shortchanged consumers and pollution victims. Europe could account for nearly 16% of the $18 billion global litigation funding market by 2025, Brussels-based funder Deminor said in July, and much of that growth is likely to come from ESG claims. Deminor isn't alone in seeing that potential. Some of the U.K.'s biggest litigation funders are getting into the space. Robert Hannah — co-founder of London-based...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS