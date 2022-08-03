10th Circ. Revives Ex-Farmers Insurance Worker's Bias Suit

By Patrick Hoff (August 3, 2022, 7:24 PM EDT) -- The Tenth Circuit revived a lawsuit Wednesday from a former Farmers Insurance salesperson who said the company terminated his contract because he's Hispanic, saying a lower court shouldn't have ignored a discriminatory comment allegedly made by his district manager. A three-judge panel unanimously reversed the trial court's January decision to grant summary judgment to Farmers on Michael Cruz's race bias claim, saying an alleged comment about the company's not wanting "a brown man running around … with a gun" is admissible as direct evidence of discrimination. A Tenth Circuit panel gave a former Farmers Insurance salesperson a second chance to sue...

