3rd Circ. Backs Fed. Public Defender's Win In Age Bias Suit

By Abby Wargo (August 4, 2022, 2:13 PM EDT) -- The Third Circuit upheld a federal public defender office's win in a lawsuit from a former paralegal who said she faced a toxic work environment and was fired due to her age, saying the defense group offered "ample evidence" it had fired her for poor performance. A three-judge panel on Wednesday confirmed the Eastern District of Pennsylvania Federal Community Defender Office's summary judgment win last August in Kathleen Mulcahy's Title VII and Pennsylvania Human Relations Act lawsuit, saying she provided no evidence to refute the defender's reasoning for firing her. "Her personal view that the defender was unfair to her does...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS