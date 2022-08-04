Mintz Boosts ESG Group With NYC Hire From Paul Weiss

By Andrea Keckley (August 4, 2022, 4:14 PM EDT) -- As companies await new environmental, social and corporate governance-related rules from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, Mintz Levin Cohn Ferris Glovsky and Popeo PC announced an addition to its ESG practice this week. Kristyn Noeth, who joins as of counsel from Paul Weiss Rifkind Wharton & Garrison LLP, will be working out of Mintz's New York City office, the firm announced on Wednesday. She will advise clients on compliance with the anticipated SEC rules, including climate disclosures and board diversity frameworks. Noeth told Law360 Pulse on Thursday that ESG continues to evolve quickly. "It's such an interesting time for me...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS