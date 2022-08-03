Ohio Pizza Delivery Driver Sues For Unreimbursed Car Use

By Eric Heisig (August 3, 2022, 5:29 PM EDT) -- Companies that operate a chain of Marco's Pizza locations are facing a proposed class action filed by a suburban Cleveland delivery driver who said they did not properly pay for the wear and tear on her car, amounting to violations of the Fair Labor Standards Act. The lawsuit Megan Link filed Tuesday in federal court in northern Ohio against MP Management #2 and #3 said drivers received $2 per delivery, in addition to their hourly wages and tips. Since the trips were often about 10 miles, that is far less than the federal reimbursement rate, the suit stated. Link, who worked as a...

