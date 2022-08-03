Ga. Hospital Fight Raises Questions About Agency Deference

By Kelcey Caulder (August 3, 2022, 7:21 PM EDT) -- Georgia Court of Appeals judges on Wednesday wrestled with whether the state's community health commissioner has the authority to overturn a hearing officer in a series of related cases about a proposed free-standing emergency department in the Macon area. A three-judge panel heard oral arguments on a Houston County Superior Court order that reversed the Georgia Department of Community Health's final agency decision to grant a certificate of need to Coliseum Medical Center LLC, which does business as Piedmont Macon Medical Center, to build a free-standing emergency department. The trial court determined that the commissioner didn't meet the standard to overturn...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS