Ex-UChicago Professor Avoids Prison For Insider Trading

By Ivan Moreno (August 3, 2022, 7:52 PM EDT) -- A former University of Chicago professor who pled guilty to insider trading with information about a positive cancer drug trial he was involved in won't serve prison time after an Illinois federal judge sentenced him Wednesday to time served and a year of supervised release. U.S. District Judge Jorge L. Alonso ordered Dr. Daniel V.T. Catenacci to spend the first five months of supervised release at home and fined him $200,000, according to his defense attorneys. The day he was processed will account for his time served. Prosecutors had requested a one-year prison term. Catenacci, 45, entered a plea agreement in...

