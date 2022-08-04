4th Circ. Says Death Threat Is Persecution In Asylum Case

By Nicole Rosenthal (August 4, 2022, 5:09 PM EDT) -- The Fourth Circuit gave a Salvadoran woman and her son a second chance at their asylum application, holding that an immigration judge didn't give enough weight to her claim of death threats on the basis of religion. A three-judge panel found that the immigration judge, followed by the Board of Immigration Appeals, imposed a higher burden on the asylum-seekers by concluding that the death threat did not amount to persecution since "the threat never came to fruition." "We have repeatedly said, 'the "threat of death" qualifies as persecution,'" U.S. Circuit Judge Henry F. Floyd wrote on behalf of the panel Wednesday....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS