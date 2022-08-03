BREAKING: 5th Circ. Denies Exxon $1B Tax Refund On Foreign Oil Deals

By Theresa Schliep (August 3, 2022, 4:25 PM EDT) -- The Fifth Circuit on Wednesday rejected Exxon Mobil's bid for a $1 billion tax refund for its oil-and-gas agreements with Qatar and Malaysia, finding they count as leases and not sales since both countries maintained an interest in the extracted fuels. Exxon can't claim the refund for 2006 through 2009 because the deals it entered into with Qatar and Malaysia are better categorized as leases rather than sales, the appeals court said in a published opinion. However, the Fifth Circuit also affirmed a lower court's decision that found the company wasn't liable for a $200 million penalty, saying that whether a...

