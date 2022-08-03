SEC Fines Fund Adviser Who Called College Clients 'Fools'

By Al Barbarino (August 3, 2022, 7:00 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission struck a $1.6 million settlement Wednesday with a Connecticut-based private fund adviser and its founder for alleged failures to redeem the investments of two university endowments, claiming that the founder referred to one of the colleges as "fools" in a text message. Deccan Value Investors LP and Vinit Bodas, the adviser's founder and chief investment officer, agreed to civil penalties of more than $1.1 million and $500,000, respectively, based on the alleged redemption failures, for making "misleading" statements, and for failing to retain records in the form of business-related text messages. In 2019, two of Deccan's largest...

