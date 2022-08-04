Dobbs, Workers' Comp. Brief Hint At Biden's Cannabis Stance

By Whitt Steineker and Claire Hodge (August 4, 2022, 4:13 PM EDT) -- The overturning of Roe v. Wade, combined with a largely unknown workers' compensation case presented to the U.S. Supreme Court — for which certiorari was recently denied — reveal the Biden administration's position on cannabis: The Biden administration doesn't care about cannabis issues. Or is it that the Biden administration cares so much about cannabis issues that it will not leave them in the hands of the current judiciary? Or something in the middle? The Overturning of Roe Regardless of your opinion on the correctness or wisdom of the Supreme Court's 1973 decision in Roe v. Wade, the decision to overturn it...

