Texas Tax Talk: Ruling May Erode Pro-Taxpayer Presumption

By Matt Larsen, Ben Geslison and Jonathan Diener (August 8, 2022, 5:14 PM EDT) -- The Texas Supreme Court's recent decision in Hegar v. Health Care Service Corporation may have weakened the long-standing presumption that ambiguous tax statutes must be construed strictly against the taxing authority and liberally for the taxpayer.[1] The pro-taxpayer presumption — which the appellate court characterized as ancient — traces its roots to an old English rule asserting that a sovereign is bound to express its intention to tax in clear and unambiguous language.[2] As articulated by Health Care Service's dissenting opinion advocating for its application, the presumption is justified because "it is better for courts to admit that [a] statute is...

