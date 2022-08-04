Carlyle Group Sued In Chancery Over $344M Exchange Deal

By Jeff Montgomery (August 4, 2022, 7:26 PM EDT) -- Carlyle Group Inc. controllers netted $344 million in benefits from a stock conversion deal that also gave them a tax-free replacement of partnership interests while netting nothing for the company, a Pennsylvania municipal pension fund that holds Carlyle stock has alleged in Delaware Chancery Court. The nine-claim derivative and direct suit, filed late Wednesday, names Carlyle founders William E. Conway Jr., Daniel A. D'Aniello and David M. Rubenstein along with five others as part of a control group that lined up the deal in 2019 without disclosing its private benefits or effect on the company or public investors. Also named were...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS