Travelers Says Yacht Club Not Covered For Wire Fraud

By Josh Liberatore (August 4, 2022, 1:48 PM EDT) -- Travelers urged a Florida federal court to toss a yacht and golf club's suit seeking reimbursement for wire fraud losses, arguing that the alleged fraudulent transfers don't meet the requirements to trigger coverage under a crime policy. Travelers Casualty & Surety Co. of America said Wednesday that under the commercial crime policy it issued to The Landings Yacht, Golf and Tennis Club Inc., funds transfer fraud coverage is only available when the alleged theft was perpetrated by someone "purporting to be the insured." The Landings said it lost about $582,000 after payroll services company Paychex Inc. and other "unauthorized users" made...

