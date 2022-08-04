SPAC Investors Hit Alta Mesa With Fraud Suit Over $3.8B Deal

By Morgan Conley (August 4, 2022, 9:28 PM EDT) -- Investors in an energy-focused special-purpose acquisition company have slapped oil exploration company Alta Mesa Resources Inc. and its past leadership with a securities fraud suit, alleging they lost tens of millions of dollars following the $3.8 billion deal that created Alta Mesa. Investment company Orbis SICAV and several affiliated funds filed a complaint Wednesday in Texas federal court, that names numerous individuals and companies involved in the $3.8 billion private-equity-backed deal that formed Alta Mesa Resources Inc. The suit alleges that investors in a special purpose acquisition company, or SPAC, were induced to vote in favor of the transaction by misleading...

