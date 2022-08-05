All Aboard! Claimants Get Ticket To Ride With Abuse Ruling

By Richard Crump (August 5, 2022, 6:08 PM BST) -- The failure by three train operators to derail a £93 million ($112 million) class action over allegedly unfair ticket pricing widens the type of conduct that can be abusive and limits defendants' ability to challenge liability to individual claimants, attorneys say. The appeals court allowed the claim accusing the three railway companies of charging passengers double for journeys to proceed as collective action. (iStock.com/iluhanos) The Court of Appeal allowed the claim accusing the railway companies of charging passengers double for journeys to proceed as collective action. The July ruling is the latest claimant-friendly decision from the appellate courts to provide favorable...

