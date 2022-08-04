Linklaters, Slaughter Guide Mediclinic £3.7B Takeover

By Dawood Fakhir (August 4, 2022, 3:51 PM BST) -- South African health care provider Mediclinic accepted an updated takeover bid on Thursday of £3.7 billion ($4.5 billion) from investors, including its biggest shareholder Remgro, the Linklaters-led consortium said. Mediclinic, which is listed on the FTSE 250 index of the London Stock Exchange, accepted the offer from a consortium made up of South African investment company Remgro Ltd. and Switzerland-based MSC Mediterranean Shipping Co. SA. Remgro, which is listed on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange, already holds nearly 45% of Mediclinic International's shares. The investor group will therefore pay approximately £2 billion for the remaining shares and will then take the company...

