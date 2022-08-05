Battery Co. 'Threatened' Amazon UK Over Patent, Judge Says

By Alex Baldwin (August 5, 2022, 7:27 PM BST) -- A U.S. battery manufacturer's demands that Amazon U.K. delist allegedly infringing car battery jump starters could have been considered a threat of patent infringement against the e-commerce giant, a London court ruled while invalidating the patent. High Court Judge Richard Meade said Thursday that The Noco Co.'s communications with Amazon over its listing of rival Shenzhen Carku Technology Co. Ltd.'s allegedly infringing jump starters were "actionable threats." Carku made the argument that if Noco's demands were not characterized as "threats", then it could open the floodgates for rights holders to file "excessive notifications" to Amazon demanding allegedly infringing products be removed....

