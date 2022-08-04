White & Case, Latham Lead $480M SPAC Deal For Plastiq

By Elaine Briseño (August 4, 2022, 4:00 PM EDT) -- Blank-check company Colonnade Acquisition Corp. II, led by White & Case, will merge with payment platform Plastiq, guided by Latham, creating a business with an enterprise value of $480 million, the companies said Thursday. The deal will add $320 million to Plastiq's balance sheet, the companies said in a statement. San Francisco-based Plastiq focuses on small and medium-sized businesses, and said it expects net revenue of $75 million in 2022 as the merger allows it to expand. It said its platform enables payments between businesses and their suppliers and makes it easier to manage cash flow, and its products deposit money...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS