Atty Convicted Over Fraudulent Fund Scheme

By Ronan Barnard (August 9, 2022, 3:56 PM BST) -- A jury on Tuesday found a lawyer guilty of pocketing £19.5 million ($23.6 million) of investors' money through a fraudulent offshore legal aid account, but acquitted another solicitor charged in the case brought by the Serious Fraud Office. The former lawyer has been convicted at Southwark Crown Court of defrauding an offshore legal aid account, which collapsed in 2012 with debts of £123 million. (In Pictures Ltd./Corbis via Getty Images) Former lawyer Timothy Schools, 61, was convicted by a jury at Southwark Crown Court — after 28 hours and 25 minutes of deliberation — for defrauding the Axiom Legal Financing Fund,...

