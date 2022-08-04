Judge Leaving Bench To Head NJ Senate Dems Office

By Kevin Penton (August 4, 2022, 1:14 PM EDT) -- The presiding judge for the Chancery Division of state Superior Court in Mercer County, New Jersey is returning to his previous role as executive director of the state Senate Majority Office, the office has announced. Judge Timothy P. Lydon will again serve in the top staff position for Senate Democrats, replacing outgoing Executive Director Alison Accettola, who is departing to work as vice president of government affairs for Volunteers of America Delaware Valley, the senate office announced on Wednesday. "Tim brings unparalleled experience to the role, having served in each branch of state government over the past two decades," said Senate...

