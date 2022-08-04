Sidley Partner Tapped For International Bank Role

By Caroline Simson (August 4, 2022, 8:38 PM EDT) -- President Joe Biden has nominated a Sidley Austin LLP international trade and investment partner as U.S. director of the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development, an international institution formed to help countries transition to market-oriented economies. Richard Weiner, nominated Wednesday, is a member of Sidley Austin's global arbitration, trade and advocacy group. He has more than three decades of experience representing clients in proceedings before the World Trade Organization, the U.S. Supreme Court, the U.S. Department of Commerce, the U.S. International Trade Commission, the European Union's Directorate-General for Trade and ministries of commerce throughout Asia, according to his profile on the firm's website....

