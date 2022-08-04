Wachtell, Latham & Watkins Steer $3.7B Biopharma Deal

By Elaine Briseño (August 4, 2022, 6:01 PM EDT) -- Biotechnology company Amgen Inc., led by Wachtell Lipton Rosen & Katz, will purchase Latham & Watkins LLP-steered biopharmaceutical company ChemoCentryx Inc., for an enterprise value of $3.7 billion, the companies announced Thursday. Amgen said in a joint statement with ChemoCentryx that it will pay $52 per share in cash for the company. ChemoCentryx commercializes and develops oral medication for inflammatory disorders, autoimmune diseases and cancer. ChemoCentryx recently brought to market Tavneos, a medication used in conjunction with other medicines that helps reduce blood vessel inflammation for those with a rare form of blood vessel inflammation, according to the U.S. Food and...

