HMRC Wins Appeal To Tax Ex-Cop For OT Settlement Money

By David Hansen (August 4, 2022, 6:33 PM EDT) -- A former U.K. police officer who received a settlement in an overtime dispute must pay tax on the portions of the deal he used to pay his attorneys, a London appeals court ruled Thursday. In a win for HMRC, an appeals court said portions of a settlement used by a former police officer to pay his attorneys counted as taxable income because they came out of a sum specifically awarded to the officer for the services he performed. (Peter Dazeley/Getty Images) The portions count as income because they came out of a sum specifically awarded to the officer for the services...

