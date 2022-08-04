Law Firms Urged To Get Cyber Insurance Amid PII Changes

By Tom Fish (August 4, 2022, 9:02 PM BST) -- The Law Society urged law firms Thursday to protect themselves against online attacks by getting specific cyber insurance after regulators explicitly excluded firms' losses from coverage under professional indemnity policies. The group, which represents solicitors in England and Wales, emphasized in new guidance that only clients — not firms — are covered against such attacks under law firms' professional indemnity insurance. "It's not a strict regulatory requirement for solicitors to purchase cyber insurance — but it's a sensible precaution," Law Society president I. Stephanie Boyce said in a statement. "Failure to purchase such cover may conflict with solicitors' regulatory responsibility to...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS