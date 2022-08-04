GenapSys Founders Win Delay On Bankruptcy Sale, Loan

By Leslie A. Pappas (August 4, 2022, 2:08 PM EDT) -- GenapSys Inc. may not finalize a sale process or bankruptcy financing until its founders have a chance to argue why the gene sequencing company's Chapter 11 case should be dismissed, a Delaware bankruptcy judge said Thursday. It would not be "appropriate" to enter final orders on GenapSys' debtor-in-possession financing or bidding procedures for an asset sale until after the dismissal arguments scheduled Aug. 15 take place, U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Brendan L. Shannon said at a virtual hearing. "I am not prepared to move forward today with the final DIP and bid procedures," Judge Shannon said, granting the founders' request to adjourn...

