Fed. Circ. Mulls Undoing Snap's Alice Win In Marketing IP Row

By Britain Eakin (August 4, 2022, 7:58 PM EDT) -- The Federal Circuit on Thursday seemed unsure whether it should wipe out Snap Inc.'s defeat of an infringement suit from Sanderling Management Ltd. over three marketing patents, on the basis that a California federal judge wrongly invalidated them under the Alice decision. A three-judge panel weighed the matter during a hearing in Sanderling's appeal of a decision from U.S. District Judge George H. Wu. Judge Wu permanently dismissed the suit in July 2021 after finding the patents are directed to the abstract idea of "providing information … based on meeting a condition," and therefore failed to pass muster under Alice....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS