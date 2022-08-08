New Corporate Insolvency Data Reveals Unexpected Results

By Jeremy Whiteson (August 8, 2022, 8:59 AM BST) -- The business news headline can fill a reader with dread. Many individuals and businesses will undoubtedly face difficulties over coming months. But before we assume the worst is inevitable, it is worth pausing to look at what we know and at experience from other recent trends. Pandemic Protection Early in the coronavirus pandemic the U.K. government brought in extraordinary temporary laws to protect businesses, mainly introduced with the Corporate Insolvency and Governance Act 2020, or CIGA, which put significant additional hurdles to creditors winding up petitions served after April 2020, making them all but impossible to be passed. Essentially, to proceed...

