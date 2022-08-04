Voyager Cleared To Let Customers Withdraw Cash

By Vince Sullivan (August 4, 2022, 8:39 PM EDT) -- A New York judge granted a request from bankrupt cryptocurrency platform Voyager Digital Holdings to allow customers to make withdrawals from custodial accounts holding their cash, finding Thursday that the money is not property of the company's estate. During a virtual hearing, U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Michael E. Wiles said the request for relief was justified by the debtor's presentation of its customer agreements and agreements with Metropolitan Commercial Bank, which holds $350 million of Voyager's customer cash in "for benefit of" custodial accounts. "I find on the basis of all the uncontroverted presentations that there is a sufficient basis for the...

