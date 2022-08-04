Ill. Colleges' Ex-Chancellor Gets 5.5 Years For Kickbacks

By Khadrice Rollins (August 4, 2022, 5:05 PM EDT) -- A former vice chancellor of City Colleges of Chicago was sentenced to five and a half years in prison Wednesday for steering contracts to vendors in exchange for payments and kickbacks, federal prosecutors said. The sentencing comes more than a year after Sharod Gordon pled guilty to one count of wire fraud, admitting that he used his position to help romantic partners, colleagues from City Colleges and his ex-wife receive vendor contracts for canvassing and flyer distribution. As confirmed in the plea agreement, Gordon then received a payment or kickback depending on his relationship with the contracted vendor. Sometimes the money...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS