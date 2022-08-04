11th Circ. Ruling Ends Ala. Eateries' Virus Coverage Claims

By Riley Murdock (August 4, 2022, 3:41 PM EDT) -- An Alabama federal judge ended a group of eateries' COVID-19 pandemic insurance coverage suit for good, finding that an Eleventh Circuit ruling from June in favor of their insurer, Cincinnati Insurance Co., dooms their case. Serendipitous LLC, the owner of three grilled cheese restaurants, a food truck named Melt and a now-closed restaurant called Fancy's on 5th, asked the court to allow it to dismiss the case without prejudice so it could refile in the event Dukes Clothing LLC v. Cincinnati Insurance Co. is overturned in some capacity. But on Wednesday, U.S. District Judge Madeline Hughes Haikala instead granted the insurer's...

