Jones Day Adds Biotech Pro From Baker Botts In NY

By Tracey Read (August 4, 2022, 2:48 PM EDT) -- Jones Day has hired an expert in cutting-edge biotechnology as of counsel in its intellectual property practice, the firm announced Thursday. Yi Han Dulkeith is based in Jones Day's New York office. She previously was special counsel in the IP practice at Baker Botts LLP in New York. Dulkeith, who has both master of science and Ph.D. degrees in molecular, cellular and developmental biology from Yale University, focuses on strategic patent portfolio development and counseling to world-class research institutions and universities as well as leading biotechnology and biopharmaceutical companies. She advises clients on immunotherapy, gene editing and cell therapies, including stem cell...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS