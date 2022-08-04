Gravity Bong Maker Says Calif. Shop Sold Knockoff Wares

By Sam Reisman (August 4, 2022, 5:50 PM EDT) -- The manufacturer of a high-end gravity bong has asserted in a trademark infringement suit filed in California federal court that a smoke shop has been selling counterfeit products. GS Holistic LLC, the maker of the Stündenglass line of glass infuser products, on Wednesday accused La Puente, California, retailer LP Smoke and Vape Inc. and its owners of hawking knockoff wares, which can sell for as high as $600. The company alleged that the popularity of its Stündenglass line, which was launched in 2020 and endorsed by actor and cannabis entrepreneur Seth Rogen, makes it a regular target for counterfeiters. "These unscrupulous...

