Ky. Megachurch Beats Defamation Suit Over Livestream Event

By Eric Heisig (August 4, 2022, 6:20 PM EDT) -- A Kentucky megachurch has escaped a defamation lawsuit brought by the ex-wife of a church leader who she says accused her of infidelity and criminal wrongdoing in an event livestreamed on Instagram, with a federal magistrate judge saying she does not have jurisdiction to hear the case. U.S. Magistrate Judge Carmen E. Henderson of the Northern District of Ohio wrote in a 12-page order Wednesday that Malinda Simon-Dazey — who had brought claims against Severns Valley Baptist Church, her ex-husband Paul J. Simon, Creative Arts Minister Michael Poole and Associate Pastor Raymond Hicks — filed her suit in the wrong state. While the...

