Nevada High Court Takes Up Las Vegas Mall COVID Fight

By Riley Murdock (August 4, 2022, 9:55 PM EDT) -- The Nevada Supreme Court is considering whether to kill a Las Vegas mall's case against its insurer over whether it's owed for pandemic-related losses, according to a series of filings in the high court, including an insurance industry group's plea to end the suit before a jury hears it. JGB Vegas Retail Lessee LLC, which owns Las Vegas' Grand Bazaar open-air mall, had jumped the hurdles most policyholders couldn't: making it past the dismissal stage of litigation and on to trial. The trial had been scheduled to start at the end of this month before Starr Surplus Lines Insurance Co. hit...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS