Global Patent Filings Are Declining, But AI Is Holding Strong

By Dani Kass (August 4, 2022, 7:25 PM EDT) -- Global patent filings and grants were significantly lower in the second quarter of 2022 than in the same period in 2021, but artificial intelligence stands out as an active area, according to a report announced Thursday by a British data analytics and consulting company. The U.S. Patent and Trademark Office, the European Patent Office and the U.K.'s Intellectual Property Office were the only major patent offices to see growth in patent filings in quarter two, while the USPTO, the Japan Patent Office and IPO were the only ones with an increase in grants, according to a July 31 report from GlobalData announced Thursday....

