Citi Says Its Government Securities Trading Is Under Scrutiny

By Jon Hill (August 4, 2022, 6:23 PM EDT) -- Citigroup Inc. said Thursday that it is facing "government and regulatory" scrutiny tied to its sales and trading of government securities. Citi disclosed the investigations in its latest quarterly filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission but did not specify which agencies are involved or how far along those probes are. "Government and regulatory agencies are conducting investigations or making inquiries regarding Citigroup's sales and trading activities in connection with sovereign and other government-related securities," the banking giant said, adding that it is "cooperating with these investigations and inquiries." A Citi spokesperson declined to comment. Through its Citigroup Global Markets...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS