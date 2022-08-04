Eckert Seamans Elevates 5 Attys To Leadership Roles

By Jack Rodgers (August 4, 2022, 4:26 PM EDT) -- Five attorneys based in three Eckert Seamans Cherin & Mellott LLC offices in Pennsylvania have been tapped to serve as leaders of the firm's public finance, real estate, and data security and privacy practices, along with one attorney stepping in to head the firm's Harrisburg location, the firm announced on Thursday. The firm said it had named Matthew H. Meade, who works in Eckert's office in Pittsburgh, to lead the data security and privacy practice following the recent departure of the group's former head, Sandy Brian Garfinkel, for McNees Wallace & Nurick LLC in a move announced on Monday. The firm...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS