Goldman Sachs Says CFPB Probing Its Credit Card Business

By Jon Hill (August 4, 2022, 4:18 PM EDT) -- The Goldman Sachs Group Inc. told investors on Thursday that the credit card business of its main U.S. banking unit is under investigation by the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau. The Wall Street banking giant said the CFPB is scrutinizing Goldman Sachs Bank USA's credit card account management practices, including how it applies refunds, handles billing disputes and reports information to consumer credit bureaus. Also under scrutiny are advertisements and the "crediting of nonconforming payments," according to the bank, which disclosed the investigation in a quarterly regulatory filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Goldman Sachs said it is cooperating with...

