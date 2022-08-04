Ex-Puerto Rico Governor Charged In Bribe Scheme

By Elliot Weld (August 4, 2022, 6:56 PM EDT) -- A former governor of Puerto Rico was indicted and arrested on charges of accepting campaign contributions in exchange for terminating an investigation into a bank and allowing a bank official to handpick a financial oversight commissioner, the U.S. Department of Justice announced Thursday. Wanda Vazquez Garced is the latest public official in Puerto Rico to be charged with bribery as part of a broader DOJ effort to root out corruption in the U.S. territory. A sitting mayor pled guilty in April — resigning the same day — to taking bribes in exchange for construction contracts. Two other mayors, arrested in May,...

