Fed. Courts Failing To Protect Personal Info, Sen. Wyden Says

By Matt Perez (August 4, 2022, 4:28 PM EDT) -- The federal court system has failed to protect the information of citizens in public court records, according to U.S. Sen. Ron Wyden, D-Ore., who outlined his concerns in a Thursday letter addressed to Chief Justice John Roberts. In his letter to Justice Roberts, Wyden called out the federal court system for falling short in both reporting to Congress and addressing the issue of exposing the private information of Americans, despite requirements from Congress. "These rules are not being followed, the courts are not enforcing them, and as a result, each year tens of thousands of Americans are exposed to needless privacy violations,"...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS