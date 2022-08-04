Mitek Tells Gilstrap It Fears Check Patent Suit From USAA

By Ryan Davis (August 4, 2022, 6:35 PM EDT) -- Software company Mitek told Judge Rodney Gilstrap Wednesday it believes it could be the next target of a mobile check deposit patent suit from USAA, which has already racked up $500 million in verdicts against its customers, while USAA said there's no evidence it plans to sue Mitek. The case is back before the Eastern District of Texas judge after the Federal Circuit ruled in May that he acted too quickly in dismissing Mitek's declaratory judgment suit, telling him to conduct a "finer parsing of the issues." On remand, Mitek told Judge Gilstrap Wednesday that USAA's suits against several banks that...

