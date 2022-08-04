Gay Catholic Charity Worker Gets Partial Win In Sex Bias Suit

By Patrick Hoff (August 4, 2022, 5:39 PM EDT) -- A Maryland federal judge granted a data analyst a partial victory on claims that Catholic Relief Services violated federal and state laws when it canceled his husband's health insurance because the marriage violates Catholic values, ruling that religious organizations are not excused from anti-discrimination statutes. U.S. District Judge Catherine C. Blake on Wednesday rejected CRS' arguments that Title VII exempts religious organizations or that John Doe's claims violate the free exercise clause of the First Amendment. Instead, Judge Blake granted summary judgment to Doe on his claims under Title VII, the Equal Pay Act and Maryland's Equal Pay for Equal Work...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS