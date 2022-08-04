1st Circ. Says Students' Vax Claims Against UMass Are Moot

By Ivan Moreno (August 4, 2022, 7:46 PM EDT) -- Two former University of Massachusetts students can't revive their lawsuit challenging the public university system's COVID-19 vaccine mandate because both moved on to other colleges, making their claims moot, the First Circuit ruled Thursday. The three-judge panel said because the claims were moot, they did not address the merits of the claims brought by former UMass Lowell student Hunter Harris and former UMass Boston student Cora Cluett. Both sued last year in an attempt to avoid being vaccinated for the fall semester, but the case was thrown out by a lower court judge, prompting the appeal. "During its pendency, the students...

